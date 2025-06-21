Qatar Free Zone unveils strategy to expand business links with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 21. Qatar Free Zone (QFZ) has thrown its hat in the ring to bolster economic and investment ties with Turkmenistan, aiming to seize the golden opportunities presented by its Ras Bufontas zone, Trend reports.

The announcement followed a meeting between Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Thani, head of QFZ, and Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Qatar.

Throughout the discourse, both parties underscored the imperative of amplifying bilateral economic synergies and facilitating the transfer of knowledge among niche institutions. Turkmenistan has underscored the significance of 2025 as the Year of International Peace and Trust, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the nation’s enduring policy of permanent neutrality, with initiatives anticipated to bolster the global collaboration landscape.



The Ras Bufontas Free Zone, strategically positioned adjacent to Hamad International Airport, is dedicated to catalyzing business development via cutting-edge digital technologies and advanced high-tech solutions, offering a contemporary international ecosystem that cultivates optimal conditions for enterprise expansion and innovative breakthroughs.

