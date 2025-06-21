Transport market in Uzbekistan sees significant growth from small enterprises
Small businesses are playing an increasingly vital role in Uzbekistan’s transport sector, with their contribution more than doubling over the past three years. Recent data highlights their growing share in the market, reflecting broader economic development and expanding transport infrastructure.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy