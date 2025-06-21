Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani and Jordanian FMs brainstorm enhancement of bilateral relations

Azerbaijani and Jordanian FMs brainstorm enhancement of bilateral relations

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's publication on its social media account said, Trend reports.

The ministers engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the enhancement of bilateral relations, exchanged perspectives on regional security paradigms, and reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to sustained coordination within multilateral and regional frameworks.

The parties also reiterated their concerns about the increased regional instability as a result of the Israeli-Iranian conflict.

