EU natural gas demand rebounds in May amid cooler weather - GECF report
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The latest report issued by GECF reveals that the uptick was primarily driven by increased demand from the residential, power generation, and industrial sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy