Turkmenistan reports strong FDI inflow in 2024
Turkmenistan attracted $1.6 billion in foreign direct investment in 2024, ranking second in Central Asia, according to the UNCTAD World Investment Report 2025. The country’s improved investment climate and ongoing reforms continue to draw strong interest from international investors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy