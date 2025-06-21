Electronic healthcare services become more accessible with "SİMA İmza"

The next-generation digital signature SİMA has been integrated into the “e-Səhiyyə” web portal and its mobile application.

As a result of this integration, citizens now have online access to a wide range of healthcare services. By logging into the portal or mobile app using “SİMA İmza,” users can easily obtain services such as sick leave certificates, prescriptions, medical reports, vaccination records, lab results, check-up summaries, and more — all online.

Additionally, it is now possible to apply remotely to become a donor through “SİMA İmza.” Applications can be submitted via the official website of the Ministry of Health’s Coordination Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation (odtkm.gov.az).

It should be noted that to benefit from these electronic services, users must first log into the “digital.login” system using “SİMA İmza.”

About “SİMA İmza”

SİMA is a digital signature solution developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. The "SİMA İmza" mobile application has been downloaded over 4.2 million times. SİMA eliminates the need for visits to service centers, reduces the workload of government institutions, and lowers operational costs. Registration in the "SİMA İmza" app is free of charge for users. For more information, please visit sima.az or contact the Call Center at 157.