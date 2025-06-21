Gazprombank, Kyrgyzstan discuss application of contract banking support mechanism

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 21. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev and First Vice President of Gazprombank Oleg Melnikov discussed the application of the contract banking support mechanism, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Amangeldiev emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in attracting investments for the implementation of priority national projects.

In turn, Melnikov confirmed the bank’s interest in expanding the partnership. Islamic banking was noted as a promising area for further development of cooperation. The parties discussed specific mechanisms for interaction and opportunities to finance promising initiatives.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed confidence in the further strengthening and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Gazprombank.

Gazprombank s one of Russia’s largest universal financial institutions. The bank operates over 480 sales points across Russia. It also has representative offices in Astana (Kazakhstan), Beijing (China), Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), New Delhi (India), and Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Its client base includes more than 5 million individuals and approximately 196,000 legal entities.