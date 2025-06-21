Kyrgyzstan, Organization of Turkic States hold talks on key issues

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 21. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubayev, and Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, discussed pressing issues facing the organization at the OTS Secretariat office in Istanbul, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Kulubayev emphasized the key role of the permanent executive body of the OTS in successfully achieving the organization’s goals, urging timely and effective implementation of the decisions made by the heads of the OTS member states, including the Bishkek Declaration.

Secretary-General Omuraliev briefed the Minister in detail on the current activities of the Secretariat and the preparations underway for upcoming OTS events.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.