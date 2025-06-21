Montenegro seeks UK support in modernizing justice system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Minister of Justice of Montenegro, Bojan Božović, met in Podgorica with Lord Robert Reed, President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, Trend reports citing the Montenegrin government website.

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on key issues in the field of justice, including strengthening institutional capacities, enhancing bilateral cooperation, and developing the legislative framework in the area of arbitration.

Minister Božović expressed satisfaction with the visit and emphasized the importance of international dialogue for judicial reform:

"This visit represents a strong confirmation that the Montenegrin judiciary is recognized as a partner worthy of attention. I believe that through cooperation with institutions such as the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, we can further strengthen our capacities, modernize legal frameworks, and provide the judiciary with a more stable and efficient foundation—particularly in the context of developing arbitration as an increasingly important mechanism.”

Minister Božović stressed that there is significant room for further deepening cooperation between Montenegro and the United Kingdom, including the education of judges and prosecutors, exchange of experts, as well as technical and advisory support in the reform process.

The meeting was held in the spirit of open dialogue, and both sides expressed their willingness to formalize future joint activities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel