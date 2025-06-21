Kazakhstan sees surge in international money transfers in April 2025
In April 2025, international money transfers from Kazakhstan through systems like Western Union and MoneyGram rose by 20.3 percent, reaching 60.1 billion tenge (approx. $114.2 million). Most transfers (over 95 percent) were sent abroad. The increase is linked to seasonal trends, migrant income growth, and stable exchange rates.
