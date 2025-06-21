UNEC launches “Applicant Month”

The Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has officially launched its “Applicant Month” initiative, which will run from June 21 to July 21. This special campaign is designed for prospective students, their parents, and international applicants interested in pursuing their education at UNEC.

As part of “Applicant Month,” prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to meet UNEC rector, professor Adalat Muradov, every Friday during this period.

In addition, Open Days will be organized across all UNEC academic buildings every Tuesday, providing a chance to explore the university’s environment firsthand.

A series of thematic meetings under the title “Professions of the Future” will also be arranged, allowing applicants to engage directly with faculty members and gain insight into forward-looking academic disciplines.

To facilitate communication and provide detailed information about scheduled events, the UNEC Bot WhatsApp channel (0124926043) has been activated. Throughout the month, prospective students may use the platform to submit their questions and register for in-person meetings.

Furthermore, daily updates and informative content about the university will be shared via UNEC’s official social media channels.

UNEC warmly invites all applicants and their parents to take advantage of these valuable opportunities and make informed decisions regarding their future career paths.