French President vows to accelerate talks with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ President of France Emmanuel Macron has thrown his hat in the ring, signaling his desire to fast-track talks with Iran alongside his European partners, Trend reports.

Macron made the statement in a post on his "X" page following a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"I am convinced that a path exists to end war and avoid even greater dangers. To achieve this, we will accelerate the negotiations led by France and its European partners with Iran," Macron stated.

He also emphasized that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons.

"Tehran must provide guarantees that its nuclear program remains peaceful in nature," the French leader added.

