Gymnastics unites generations: Baku preparing for Challenge Tournament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ The Seaside National Park will host the third international tournament Challenge in gymnastics - Gym for All on June 28-29, Trend reports.

This grand affair, backed by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), is set to gather 54 teams from four different corners of the globe.



The event is set to be a real cornucopia of sports and joy, brimming with master classes, dazzling performances by various groups, and entertainment programs tailored to tickle the fancy of all age groups.



Participants will go head-to-head in two age brackets - those under 50 years and those over the hill at 50 years and beyond.

In anticipation of this event, we visited classes held at the social services institution for the elderly of the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan,

"There are no age limits for gymnastics and fun - join us!" - under this motto, pensioners are preparing for the event, continuing active training in anticipation of an interesting event.

During the training, the participants perform various dance and flash mob numbers, as well as simple acrobatic elements.

The classes are held under the guidance of Honored Master of Sports of the USSR in acrobatics Rena Manafova, who emphasized the lively emotional mood of the participants.

"For our wards, among whom there are no former athletes, but there is a great love for sports, this is already the third tournament, for which they are preparing with great desire and dedication. Every year the program becomes more complex.

For example, during the first tournament, our program was relatively simple. However, in subsequent programs, we used more diverse music and included complex elements. Sports know no limits - regardless of age and physical condition, everyone can lead an active lifestyle," the coach noted.

One of the participants, 79-year-old Valida Gasanova, noted that participation in such competitions lifts the mood and vitality.

"There is a very friendly atmosphere here. I participated last year, and we prepared seriously then too. Next year I will be 80 years old, but I promised myself: I will perform in the future. I play football and volleyball - sports fill me with energy and help me feel cheerful and positive. There is still gunpowder in the powder flasks!" she said.

The project is aimed at increasing the physical activity of older people, popularizing a healthy lifestyle.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel