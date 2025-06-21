One of year’s most anticipated UFC Fight Nights kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO/LIVE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ Azerbaijan's Baku has officially thrown its hat in the ring for one of the year’s most eagerly awaited sporting spectacles—UFC Fight Night, Trend reports.

This evening will be etched in the country’s sports history: for the first time ever, Azerbaijan is rolling out the red carpet for this prestigious UFC tournament—the cream of the crop in global mixed martial arts—putting its best foot forward with remarkable scale and full commitment

The Baku Crystal Hall is buzzing with fans of the sport, a real melting pot of folks who journeyed from all corners of the globe to catch this worldwide extravaganza. In the front rows sit the big guns from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), including the head honcho Dana White, the reigning bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili, welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, and a host of other octagon heavyweights.

The evening is set to be a real barnburner with a lineup of 12 fights—six on the main card and six in the preliminaries. Every match has its own twists and turns, a game of cat and mouse, and fierce rivalry that keeps everyone on the edge of their seats.

The main event is set to be a real barnburner, featuring a light heavyweight showdown between former UFC champ Jamahal Hill and title contender Khalil Rountree Jr. This match is sure to be a nail-biter, with styles clashing and intensity running high.

Another fight that has everyone on the edge of their seats features Azerbaijani lightweight Rafael Fiziev going toe-to-toe with Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes.



Nazim Sadikhov and Tofig Musayev will be throwing their hats into the ring for Azerbaijan, going toe-to-toe with Brazilian Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstani Myktybek Orolbay, respectively.

Below is the lineup for UFC Fight Night in Baku:

Preliminary card: fights start at 20:00 (GMT +4):

1) Featherweight: Irina Alexeyeva (5-2-0, Russia) vs. Klaudia Sigula (6-2-0, Poland)

2) Welterweight: Ko Sok Hyun (1-0-0, South Korea) vs. Elliott Oban (12-2-0, Wales)

3) Heavyweight: Hamdi Abdel Wahab (6-0-0, Egypt) vs. Muhammad Usman (11-4-0, Nigeria)

4) Featherweight: Melissa Mullins (7-1-0, England) vs. Daria Zheleznyakova (9-2-0, Russia)

5) Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev (24-7-0, Morocco) vs. Park Chung Yong (18-6-0, South Korea)

6) Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2-0, Russia) vs. Maksum Azat (17-1-0, Kazakhstan)

Main card: fights start at 23:00, in the following order:

7) Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov (12-3-0, Tajikistan) vs. Bogdan Grad (15-2-0, Austria)

8) Lightweight: Nazim Sadikhov (10-1-1, Azerbaijan) vs. Nicolas Motta (15-5-0, Brazil)

9) Heavyweight: Curtis Blades (18-5-0, US) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1, Russia)

10) Lightweight: Tofig Musayev (debut, Azerbaijan) vs. Myktybek Orolbay (13-2-1, Kyrgyzstan)

11) Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev (12-4-0, Azerbaijan) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (17-5-0, Chile)

12) Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill (12-3-0, US) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6-0, US).