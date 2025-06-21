UFC Fight Night: winner of middleweight preliminary bout between fighters from Morocco and South Korea determined (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, UFC Fight Night, is underway in Baku.

In a middleweight preliminary bout, Ismail Naurdiev (24-7-0, Morocco) went up against Park Jun-yong (18-6-0, South Korea).

Park came out on top, earning the win for South Korea.

This is the first time UFC Fight Night is being held in Baku. The event, taking place on June 21 at Baku Crystal Hall, features 12 fights in total—six on the preliminary card and six on the main card.

The main event of the evening is a light heavyweight clash between former UFC champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree. In the co-main event, Azerbaijan’s Rafael Fiziev takes on Chilean lightweight Ignacio Bahamondes. Azerbaijani fighters Nazim Sadykhov and Tofiq Musayev are also set to enter the octagon, facing Brazil’s Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbai, respectively.