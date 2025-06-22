Sharp deterioration in Middle East security situation raises concern – Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. On June 21, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov attended and spoke at an extraordinary meeting organized within the framework of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The minister expressed deep concern over the sharp deterioration in the security situation in the Middle East as a result of the Israel-Iran confrontation, which poses a threat to the lives of civilians as well as to regional and international stability. It was emphasized that such a situation is unacceptable.

Bayramov also noted that the damage inflicted on Iran’s civilian and nuclear infrastructure— a country with which Azerbaijan shares close ethnic and cultural ties, along with good-neighborly relations based on the norms of international law, particularly the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders — is a matter of particular concern due to the serious threat it poses to the civilian population and the environment on a regional scale.

The importance of refraining from actions that could further escalate the current situation was underlined.

In his speech, Minister Bayramov called for the prevention of yet another prolonged armed conflict in a region already affected by crises and confrontations, the immediate cessation of all military operations, and the resumption of a diplomatic process grounded in the norms and principles of international law.