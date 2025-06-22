Inflation edges up in Tajikistan driven by food price increases

Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan

Tajikistan’s annual inflation rose to 3.8 percent in May 2025, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous year. Monthly inflation stood at 0.1 percent, mainly driven by a 0.3 percent rise in food prices, particularly seasonal fruits and vegetables.

