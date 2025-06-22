Inflation edges up in Tajikistan driven by food price increases
Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan
Tajikistan’s annual inflation rose to 3.8 percent in May 2025, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous year. Monthly inflation stood at 0.1 percent, mainly driven by a 0.3 percent rise in food prices, particularly seasonal fruits and vegetables.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy