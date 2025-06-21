Kazakhstan strengthens flour exports via Middle Corridor to global markets

Kazakhstan is boosting flour exports via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, aiming at markets in the Middle East and Africa. Integration with regional railway IT systems has halved delivery times from 25 to 13 days. The corridor’s capacity is planned to increase from 6 to 10 million tons by 2027.

