UFC Fight Night: winner of lightweight main card bout between fighters from Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan determined (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. One of the year’s most anticipated sporting events, UFC Fight Night, is underway in Baku.

On the main card, Azerbaijan’s Tofiq Musayev made his UFC debut in a lightweight bout against Myktybek Orolbai (13-2-1) of Kyrgyzstan.

Orolbai came out on top, earning the win for Kyrgyzstan.

This is the first time UFC Fight Night is being held in Baku. The event, taking place on June 21 at Baku Crystal Hall, features 12 fights in total—six on the prelims and six on the main card.

The night’s main event is a light heavyweight showdown between former UFC champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree. In the co-main event, Azerbaijan’s Rafael Fiziev takes on Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes in a lightweight matchup. Azerbaijani fighters Nazim Sadykhov and Tofiq Musayev also entered the octagon, facing Brazil’s Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbai, respectively.