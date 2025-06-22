Croatia strengthens Air Special Forces coordination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. A joint day-and-night exercise as part of the training objectives of the Air Special Forces was conducted in June in the wider area of Gorski Kotar in Croatia, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

Members of the Special Forces Command and the Croatian Air Force carried out a joint day-and-night activity during June 2025 in the wider Gorski Kotar area, as part of the training goals of the Air Special Forces, in accordance with the 2025 training plan and program.

The training focused on teamwork and practicing key procedures in a hostile environment according to the evasion plan used when an isolated person is in an area controlled by enemy forces.

The activity also included other tasks such as crossing dangerous areas, alpine skills, and all procedures related to the recovery of isolated personnel, enabling pilots to further practice integration with ground elements and the activation and execution of the extraction plan. Special emphasis was placed on fundamental knowledge of infantry movement, which is essential for all operation participants regardless of their primary specialty.

One of the key segments of the exercise was the response upon making contact with isolated personnel, including authentication and identification. Participants applied standard procedures and identity verification methods to ensure safe and accurate communication, as well as timely and proper action.

This activity once again confirmed the importance of joint action and mutual coordination between the components of the Air Special Forces, further strengthening operational readiness and interoperability in complex rescue and extraction tasks.