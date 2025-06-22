Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
UFC Fight Night main event: winner decided between Jamal Hill and Khalil Rountree Junior (PHOTO)

Society Materials 22 June 2025 02:48 (UTC +04:00)
Vugar Imanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, UFC Fight Night, took place in Baku, Trend reports.

This evening will go down in the country's sports annals: for the first time in history, Azerbaijan hosted the UFC - the main arena of world fights without rules, and it was done at the highest level.

The main event of the UFC evening in Baku was a fight between famous American fighters - former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree Junior. Their meeting in the octagon was a clash of styles, characters and unpredictability. Khalil Rountree Junior became the winner.

