Azerbaijan, Indonesia discuss current issues on agenda of cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. On June 21, within the framework of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Istanbul, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Sugiono, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani MFA.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, current issues on the cooperation agenda, including opportunities for developing partnerships in the political, economic, transport and tourism spheres were discussed during the meeting.

The parties also noted the importance of strengthening cooperation within the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, D-8 and other international organizations, as well as joint actions in the fight against global challenges.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shared Azerbaijan's position on the regional security situation and informed about the existing difficulties in the process of normalizing relations with Armenia.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the growing risks in the region and their possible consequences in light of tensions in the Middle East, in particular the Israeli-Iranian conflict. The Indonesian side expressed deep gratitude for the support provided by Azerbaijan in the evacuation of its citizens from Iran.