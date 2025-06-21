UFC Fight Night: winner of women’s featherweight preliminary bout between fighters from England and Russia determined (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. One of the year’s most anticipated sporting events, UFC Fight Night, is underway in Baku, Trend reports.

In a women’s featherweight preliminary bout, Melissa Mullins (7-1-0, England) took on Darya Zheleznyakova (9-2-0, Russia).

Zheleznyakova came out on top, claiming the win for Russia.

This is the first time UFC Fight Night is being held in Baku. The event, taking place on June 21 at Baku Crystal Hall, features 12 fights—six on the preliminary card and six on the main card.

Headlining the night is a light heavyweight clash between former UFC champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree. In the co-main event, Azerbaijan’s Rafael Fiziev faces Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes in a lightweight showdown. Azerbaijani fighters Nazim Sadykhov and Tofiq Musayev will also step into the octagon against Brazil’s Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbai, respectively.