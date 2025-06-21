Azerbaijani BSE ranks leading investment firms' turnover for 5M2025

In the first five months of this year, total trading turnover by exchange members on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) surpassed 42 billion manats. "PASHA Capital Investment Company" led the market with nearly 23 billion manats in transactions, followed by "ABB Invest" and "Assist Finance."

