Azerbaijani BSE ranks leading investment firms' turnover for 5M2025
In the first five months of this year, total trading turnover by exchange members on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) surpassed 42 billion manats. "PASHA Capital Investment Company" led the market with nearly 23 billion manats in transactions, followed by "ABB Invest" and "Assist Finance."
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy