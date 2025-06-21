Spain boosts investments in Azerbaijani economy by margin in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Spain increased its direct investment in Azerbaijan’s economy to over $1 million, nearly 13 times more than the same period last year. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani investments in Spain rose to around $21 million, reflecting deepening economic ties between the two countries.

