IMF forecasts steady economic growth and stable reserves for Uzbekistan
Photo: IMF
Uzbekistan’s economy shows strong growth, with the IMF forecasting stable external accounts and adequate reserves through 2026. Despite global risks, GDP growth is projected to stay robust, supported by domestic demand and ongoing reforms, while inflation is expected to ease.
