Elchin Amirbayov holds talks in Ireland on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, discussed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia with Irish officials, Trend reports.

"Elchin Amirbayov concluded a working visit to Ireland. Constructive discussions focused on Azerbaijan-Ireland and Azerbaijan-EU relations, as well as on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and other issues," Elin Suleymanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UK, wrote on his page on X.