Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Earthquake strikes Northern Türkiye

Türkiye Materials 21 June 2025 10:45 (UTC +04:00)
Earthquake strikes Northern Türkiye
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Farhad Mammadov
Farhad Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ A mild earthquake has struck northern Türkiye, shaking parts of the Samsun Province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) stated, Trend reports.

The quake, with a magnitude of 3.5, struck the Ladik village of Samsun Province. It was recorded at 06:50 (GMT+4), with its epicenter located at a depth of around 19.43 kilometers.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more