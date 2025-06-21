Earthquake strikes Northern Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ A mild earthquake has struck northern Türkiye, shaking parts of the Samsun Province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) stated, Trend reports.

The quake, with a magnitude of 3.5, struck the Ladik village of Samsun Province. It was recorded at 06:50 (GMT+4), with its epicenter located at a depth of around 19.43 kilometers.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

