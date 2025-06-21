Turkmenistan eyes to sign new framework agreement with IAEA for 2025-29

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 21. Turkmenistan plans to sign a Country Framework Program with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for 2025–2029, outlining priority areas for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, Trend reports.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov during a government meeting on June 20. The new agreement will focus on applications of nuclear science in healthcare, agriculture, ecology, and water resource management.

Turkmenistan is also considering joining the IAEA’s Agreement on Privileges and Immunities and organizing national participation in the upcoming 69th IAEA General Conference to be held in Vienna.

In a further step to deepen regional collaboration, the country proposed hosting a seminar on nuclear material security in Ashgabat this November, with participants from Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Asia.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov underscored the importance of expanding cooperation with international organizations and instructed to continue active engagement with the IAEA.