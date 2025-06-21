Iran reveals casualties among IRGC members in its East Azerbaijan Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Four members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the East Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran this morning, the headquarters of the "Ashura Army" of the IRGC in the East Azerbaijan Province said, Trend reports.

According to the statement, three individuals sustained injuries during the assault on one of the headquarters' training facilities.



The communiqué indicated that there have been 48 fatalities recorded in the East Azerbaijan Province subsequent to the initiation of the Israeli offensive against Iran.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

