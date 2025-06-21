Azerbaijani court confirms illegal resettlement in former Armenian-occupied territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ On June 21, ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court confirmed evidence of illegal resettlement in Azerbaijani territories formerly occupied by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.

While responding to the state prosecutor’s questions, defendant Bako Sahakyan, former “leader” of the so-called regime, confirmed that citizens from Syria, Lebanon, and other countries were brought and resettled in these territories.

According to Sahakyan, the “social defense ministry” of the illegal regime saw the implementation of this process.

“This project was of strategic significance for us, because the first war saw the population plummet,” he said.

He also admitted that the project was not successfully completed.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

