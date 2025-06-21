Azerbaijan, UAE see notable surge in bidirectional remittances in 1Q2025
Remittances between Azerbaijan and the UAE have surged, with transfers from Azerbaijan to the UAE rising over fifty percent to nearly $19 million, while flows in the opposite direction also increased modestly. Despite this growth, overall remittances sent abroad from Azerbaijan declined by more than $18 million, and inbound transfers fell by nearly $65 million compared to last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy