Azerbaijan, UAE see notable surge in bidirectional remittances in 1Q2025

Remittances between Azerbaijan and the UAE have surged, with transfers from Azerbaijan to the UAE rising over fifty percent to nearly $19 million, while flows in the opposite direction also increased modestly. Despite this growth, overall remittances sent abroad from Azerbaijan declined by more than $18 million, and inbound transfers fell by nearly $65 million compared to last year.

