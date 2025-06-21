Azerbaijani, Syrian FMs delve into current situation in Middle East (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Türkiye, today, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Throughout the deliberations, the ministers engaged in an extensive dialogue regarding the enhancement of both bilateral and multilateral collaboration.



Focused emphasis was directed towards enhancing humanitarian assistance frameworks and investigating synergies for collaborative engagement in post-conflict reconstruction paradigms.



The criticality of rescinding unilateral sanctions on Syria was underscored, highlighting that their abrogation would significantly contribute to the facilitation of the nation’s reconstruction and sustainable development trajectory.

The ministers also touched upon current regional and international security concerns, with a focus on developments in the Middle East and the recent escalation between Israel and Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel