Armenia fails to fulfill obligation to ensure unimpeded connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan – FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. On June 21, as part of his working visit to Turkey, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended and spoke at the 51st session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Istanbul, Trend reports.

The speech discussed political, economic, humanitarian challenges and problems in the areas of ecology and security arising against the backdrop of increasing geopolitical tensions in the OIC space, cooperation in combating them, as well as the situation in the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period.

In his speech, Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Türkiye on its upcoming chairmanship of the OIC and expressed our country's readiness to support the process of the fraternal republic's chairmanship.

According to him, Azerbaijan views the OIC chairmanship, which it will assume in 2026, as a serious historical opportunity to contribute to the solidarity and development of the Islamic world.

Stressing the concern raised by the growing trends of Islamophobia in the world, the Minister noted that our country strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of this threat and supports the initiatives taken within the OIC to combat Islamophobia.

The current humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip was touched upon and the importance of taking urgent measures in this regard was noted.

Jeyhun Bayramov stated that the expansion of the geography of tension in the Middle East and military operations carried out against the Islamic Republic of Iran are a cause for concern and official Baku calls for the restoration of the diplomatic process based on the norms and principles of international law.

He noted that Azerbaijan fully supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the OIC, and drew attention to the importance of the ceasefire agreement reached on May 10, 2025.

Speaking about the current humanitarian situation in Syria, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted the importance of the international community's support for steps towards restoration and reintegration in the region.

The minister also spoke in detail about the challenges that threaten the process of reconstruction, construction and peace efforts in the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period, as well as the process of normalization of relations. It was noted that the territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution and the fact that the OSCE Minsk Group and similar institutions, which are a relic of the completed conflict, have not yet been abolished, hinder the signing of a peace agreement.

Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations to ensure unimpeded communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

During the speech, it was also said that the gross violation of the rights of the community of Western Azerbaijan – Azerbaijanis expelled from the territories of present-day Armenia, as well as the denial of their rights are obstacles to sustainable peace and trust-building.