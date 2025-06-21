UFC Fight Night: winner of welterweight preliminary bout between fighters from Wales and South Korea determined (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. One of the year’s most anticipated sporting events, UFC Fight Night, is underway in Baku.

In a welterweight preliminary bout, Sok Hyun Ko (1-0-0) of South Korea took on Oban Elliott (12-2-0) of Wales.

Ko earned the win, picking up the victory for South Korea.

This is the first time UFC Fight Night is being held in Baku. The event, taking place on June 21 at Baku Crystal Hall, features 12 bouts in total—six on the preliminary card and six on the main card.

Headlining the evening is a light heavyweight showdown between former UFC champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree. In the co-main event, Azerbaijan’s Rafael Fiziev faces Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes in a lightweight clash. Azerbaijani fighters Nazim Sadykhov and Tofiq Musayev will also step into the octagon against Brazil’s Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbai, respectively.