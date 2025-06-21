Harvest progresses rapidly in autumn croplands across Azerbaijan

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Harvesting has been completed on about 36 percent of autumn-sown fields in Azerbaijan, with more than 1.1 million tons of crops gathered. The barley harvest is finished in several regions, while active harvesting continues in over 50 districts nationwide.

