Harvest progresses rapidly in autumn croplands across Azerbaijan
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Harvesting has been completed on about 36 percent of autumn-sown fields in Azerbaijan, with more than 1.1 million tons of crops gathered. The barley harvest is finished in several regions, while active harvesting continues in over 50 districts nationwide.
