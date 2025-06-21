Turkish president, Iranian FM discuss latest regional developments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. ​Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has received Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul, Anadolu Agency said, Trend reports.

The officials engaged in an extensive discourse concerning the contemporary geopolitical intricacies within the Middle Eastern theater.

To recall, on the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

