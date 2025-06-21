Azerbaijan spills beans on its railway freight traffic over several years
Photo: Azerbaijan Railways
Azerbaijan’s rail transport sector moved over 55 million tons of cargo in the past three years. Despite steady annual figures, overall freight volume and turnover saw slight declines. The trend reflects a one percent drop in both transported volume and freight turnover between 2022 and 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy