Jordan's ambassador to Azerbaijan lauds rapid growth of Shusha and government achievements

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ This is my second visit to the city of Shusha, and I see how rapidly this city is developing, Jordanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Omar Al Nahar told reporters during his visit to Karabakh, Trend reports.

"I congratulate the efforts of the Azerbaijani government. This is truly commendable, and I sincerely admire the results achieved," he emphasized.

The ambassador pointed out that here you can see beauty, feel the culture, and hear the music—everything that makes Shusha unique.

He also expressed hope to see even greater successes on his next visit.

"I'm glad that people are happy to move to Shusha. The population has already grown since my last visit, and I'm sure that in the future it will only increase," concluded Al Nahar.

To note, the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to the Lachin district began yesterday. Ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, and military attachés—about 100 diplomats in total—are taking part in the visit.

As part of the visit, they visited the "Hoçazfilm" studio and the Yurd gallery. The representatives got acquainted with various models used in the films in the film studio.

Karabakh carpets were presented to the guests at the Yurd gallery. Of particular interest were the carpets woven in Lachin. The guests were given a visual demonstration of the carpet weaving process, including how loops are thrown.

Today, the foreign diplomats arrived in Shusha to observe the ongoing restoration and construction efforts firsthand.

