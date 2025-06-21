French Ambassador impressed by restoration work in Azerbaijan's Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ I am impressed by the extensive restoration efforts in the city of Shusha, Anne Bouillon, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said during her visit to Karabakh, Trend reports.

"This is my first visit to Shusha, and I am very pleased to be here—it is a real opportunity to discover this city. As I have said before, Shusha holds a special place in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people, having played a crucial role in the country’s cultural life," the diplomat said.

Bouillon noted that she is impressed by the restoration work carried out in Shusha and the revival of important cultural sites and institutions—symbols of Azerbaijani culture—which are becoming accessible to visitors once again. She encouraged people to visit Shusha, emphasizing that it is a wonderful way to get to know Azerbaijan better.

To note, the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to the Lachin district began today. Ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, and military attachés—about 100 diplomats in total—are taking part in the visit.

As part of the visit, they visited the "Hoçazfilm" studio and the Yurd gallery. The representatives got acquainted with various models used in the films in the film studio.

Karabakh carpets were presented to the guests at the Yurd gallery. Of particular interest were the carpets woven in Lachin. The guests were given a visual demonstration of the carpet weaving process, including how loops are thrown.

Today, the foreign diplomats arrived in Shusha to observe the ongoing restoration and construction efforts firsthand.

