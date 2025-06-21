Israel neutralizes head of Iranian Palestinian division in airstrike - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ Saeed Izadi, head of the Palestinian Division within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Qom, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, Trend reports.

Katz stated that Izadi had played a role in financing and arming Hamas in the lead-up to the October 7 attacks.

“This is a major achievement for Israeli intelligence and the Israeli Air Force. It is justice for the victims of terror and the hostages. Israel’s long reach will extend to all of its enemies,” Katz added.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters; along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

