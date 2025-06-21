KazMunayGas reports strong growth in hydrocarbon processing and light fuel output in 2024
Photo: KazMunayGas
In 2024, KazMunayGas processed 19.16 million tons of hydrocarbon feedstock across its Kazakhstani and Romanian facilities, marking a significant rise in light petroleum product output. Key achievements included upgrades to the Caspi Bitum plant, expanded polypropylene production, and quality improvements at the Pavlodar plant.
