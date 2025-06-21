IMF Executive Board weighs Uzbekistan’s economic outlook, calls for continued reforms

The IMF’s latest assessment of Uzbekistan highlights strong economic progress alongside key challenges. While praising fiscal consolidation and ongoing reforms, the Fund calls for accelerated structural changes to address vulnerabilities and sustain inclusive growth. This report outlines critical recommendations on fiscal policy, monetary management, financial stability, and governance reforms to support Uzbekistan’s continued transition to a market economy.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register