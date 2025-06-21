South Korean elementary school hosts Azerbaijan Day cultural event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ An “Azerbaijan Day” cultural event was held at Beghak Primary School in Incheon, South Korea, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Organized with the support of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Seoul, the Faculty of Multiculturalism at Inha University, and the Incheon Metropolitan City Office of Education, the event involved students from grades 1 to 3.

The event was organized as part of a project led by Professor Oh Young Seob from Inha University and Leyla Masimli, with support from the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Multiculturalism Department of Inha University, the Incheon Department of Education, and the school itself.

At the event, students got a taste of Azerbaijan’s vibrant culture, saw traditional clothing that tells a story, and savored national cuisine that hits the spot. Students had the chance to dive into the rich tapestry of Azerbaijani fairy tales, where stories were read aloud, allowing them to soak up the country's folklore and values through a cornucopia of displays and souvenirs. A quiz on Azerbaijan was thrown into the mix, and the students who hit the nail on the head were rewarded with some sweet prizes.



The performances by Azerbaijani students from Inha University, showcasing their national musical instruments and traditional dances, truly stole the show and had everyone on the edge of their seats. When all was said and done at the event, every participant walked away with a little something special, adorned with Azerbaijani symbols, thanks to the committee's backing.

Such initiatives serve as pivotal mechanisms in the enhancement of Azerbaijani cultural paradigms within the Korean context, facilitating the construction of intercultural synergies between the two sovereign entities.

