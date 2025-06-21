Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
UFC Fight Night: winner of flyweight preliminary bout between fighters from Russia and Kazakhstan determined (PHOTO)

Society Materials 21 June 2025
Vugar Imanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. One of the year’s most anticipated sporting events, UFC Fight Night, is underway in Baku. In a flyweight preliminary bout, Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2-0, Russia) took on Azat Maksum (17-1-0, Kazakhstan), Trend reports.

Ulanbekov secured the win for Russia.

This marks the first time UFC Fight Night is being held in Baku, with the event taking place on June 21 at Baku Crystal Hall. The fight card includes 12 bouts—six on the prelims and six on the main card.

The main event of the evening features a light heavyweight showdown between former UFC champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree. In the co-main event, Azerbaijan’s own Rafael Fiziev faces Chilean fighter Ignacio Bahamondes in a lightweight bout. Also representing Azerbaijan, Nazim Sadykhov and Tofiq Musayev will step into the octagon against Brazil’s Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbai, respectively.

