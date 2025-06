BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"In commemoration of the auspicious observance of your National Day, I convey to Your Excellency my most heartfelt felicitations, accompanied by my sincerest aspirations for your individual flourishing and for the sustained advancement and welfare of the citizens of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.