Iran reveals fiscal allocations to tea cultivators in initial quarter of year
Iran has paid nearly $9 million to tea farmers for over 51,000 tons of green tea leaves purchased this season, with an additional $9 million expected soon. Authorities plan to buy up to 140,000 tons of tea leaves this year as production continues across 22,000 hectares.
