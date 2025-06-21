Iraq's president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan—May 28, Independence Day—we are pleased to extend our most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and your esteemed family.

We wish you robust health, success and progress, and prosperity for your generous people.

Taking this opportunity, we once again express our interest in further developing cooperation between our friendly countries and peoples in all areas," the letter reads.