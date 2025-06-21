Iran ready for dialogue on nuclear program - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Iran is ready for dialogue on its nuclear program, but does not intend to completely abandon it, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made the statement during a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports.

"We are ready for dialogue and cooperation to strengthen trust in the peaceful use of nuclear energy," he said.

He added that Iran will not agree to a complete curtailment of its nuclear program.

Pezeshkian noted that official Tehran welcomes any dialogue or negotiations, taking into account respect for Iran's legitimate rights.