Money transfers via Russia's Zolotaya Korona in Kyrgyzstan show mixed trends
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Money transfers through Russia’s Zolotaya Korona in Kyrgyzstan showed mixed dynamics in Q1 2025. Incoming transactions fell by 11.2 percent, but their value rose by 3.2 percent. Outgoing transfers increased in both number (11.3 percent) and volume (4.6 percent).
